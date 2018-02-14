Norway men’s curling team continues amazing tradition with Valentine’s Day themed pants

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Curling - Winter Olympics Day 5

The Norway men’s curling team skipped by Thomas Ulsrud is back for its third Olympic games. That means their attention grabbing pants have returned, as well.

Prior to the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, Ulsrud’s team received plain, all-black uniform pants for the tournament from Norway’s national Olympic committee. 

Christoffer Svae, who competed on Ulsrud’s squad, had a different idea. He bought all of his teammates red and white pants, that matched Norway’s colors, to wear throughout the tournament. They were an immediate hit.

Ulsrud’s squad captured a silver medal that year, falling to Canada in the championship game. Four year later, the Norwegians failed to medal. But, their wardrobe was equally as exciting.

The team skipped by Ulsrud again qualified for the 2018 Winter Games. In their PyeongChang debut, a 6-4 loss to Japan, the Norwegian team continued their tradition. This time, they wore pink pants in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“We thought we’d do something a little extra today,” Norway’s Havard Vad Petersson said following the match.

Norway returns to men’s curling round robin play with a match against South Korea at 7:05 p.m. ET. South Korea has opened the tournament with two straight losses. 

