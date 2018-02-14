Officer Eric Joering’s family shares stories about loved one

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Two days before his funeral, Officer Eric Joering’s family is sharing stories about their loved one.

“He was the youngest of all of us,” said Beth Bradley, Joering’s cousin, “so he followed us around.”

Joering was the youngest son of Lillian and Jim Joering.

His family said he grew up loving cars, and briefly worked in a mechanic’s shop. It was around the time he graduated from Westerville South High School in 1997, however, that he decided he wanted a career in law enforcement.

“He said ‘I want to be a policeman,’” his mother explained. “I said, ‘well go for it. Go for it. It’s wonderful. I have two brothers who are policemen. If that’s what you really want to do, go for it. We’ll help you through it.’”

Joering’s brother, Michael Joering, said he also recalls that decision.

“I remember very vividly when he decided to become a police officer,” he said. “We were really, really proud of him. He was very focused. He knew what he wanted to do.”

Joering was hired by the Westerville Police Department in 2001.

“I remember, especially, he was somebody who was so good at everything he did,” said Jim Joering. “It was amazing.”

His mother told NBC4 he was ‘perfect’ at everything he did, and that is just one thing she will never forget about her son’s life.

“He was a loving son, and I just love him so much” she said. “I love him so much.”