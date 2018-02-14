Ohio State Football assistant coaches get big raises

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State has never paid an assistant football coach $1 million per year or more, before Wednesday.

Now two Buckeye assistants will make seven figures for their work.

OSU announced coaching staff salaries for the upcoming season, and defensive coordinator Greg Schiano becomes the highest-paid assistant coach in school history. He received a stunning $800,000 raise to $1.5 Million for this year. He was coveted for numerous college and NFL coaching jobs before electing to stay in Columbus.

Newly-promoted offensive coordinator Ryan Day was also offered several coaching opportunities in the NFL and in college. Instead, he will earn $1 Million this season, with fellow offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson earning a raise to make $800,000. New defensive assistant coach Alex Grinch will also make $800,000 this year.

The effort to raise coaching staff salaries comes as a competitive move by OSU. According to a study by USA Today late last year, 15 college assistant coaches were making more than $1 Million per season.

The total increase in compensation for the OSU assistant coaches is $3.4 Million.

Ohio State is the only team in the nation over the past five years to have a top ten ranked offense and defense in the same season.

Each of Ohio State’s 10 assistant coaches are expected to be among the top three in salary at their respective position within the Big Ten Conference for 2018.

A new contract extension for head coach Urban Meyer is expected soon and should extend his current deal through the 2022 football season.

Ohio State Assistant Coaching Staff Salaries and Increases for 2018

Greg Schiano – $700,000 in 2017 to $1,500,000 in 2018: $800,000 increase

Ryan Day – $400,000 in 2017 to $1,000,000 in 2018: $600,000 increase

Kevin Wilson – $650,000 in 2017 to $800,000 in 2018: $150,000 increase

Alex Grinch – $800,000 in 2018

Larry Johnson – $575,225 in 2017 to $750,000 in 2018; $174,775 increase

Tony Alford – $450,000 in 2017 to $525,000 in 2018; $75,000 increase

Bill Davis – $500,000 in 2017; $500,000 in 2018

Greg Studrawa – $410,000 in 2017 to $500,000 in 2018; $90,000 increase

Taver Johnson – $345,000 in 2018

Zach Smith – $300,000 in 2017 to $340,000 in 2018; $40,000 increase