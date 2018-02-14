Ohio teen pleads no contest to slaying, attempted rape of 94-year-old woman

By Published: Updated:
CREDIT: WKBN

WARREN, OH (AP) — An 18-year-old Ohio man has pleaded no contest to charges that he tried to rape his 94-year-old neighbor and beat her to death with a flashlight.

The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports Jacob LaRosa entered the plea to aggravated murder and attempted rape charges and was found guilty Tuesday in northeast Ohio’s Trumbull County. The plea came as jury selection for his trial was about to begin.

Authorities say LaRosa killed Maria Belcastro in March 2015 at her home in Niles. LaRosa, who was 15 at the time, had just been released from a juvenile detention center. He was arrested after stumbling home covered with blood. Efforts to keep LaRosa’s case in Juvenile Court were unsuccessful.

Sentencing is scheduled to begin April 5.

LaRosa’s attorney declined to comment Tuesday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s