Ohio woman indicted after three dogs found dead in home

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, OH (WLWT) — A woman was indicted Wednesday after three dogs were found dead inside of a Butler County home.

Melissa Damico was indicted Wednesday on seven counts of cruelty to companion animals.

The incident stems from a Jan. 7 incident, in which three dogs were found dead and four severely malnourished, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

The county’s dog warden found the dogs in the 3700 block of Morganthaler Road in St. Clair Township, after responding to a welfare check on seven dogs.

Jones added that the three dogs – two pit bulls and a Chihuahua — died of neglect and cold weather.

Four Chihuahuas that survived were recovered from that property and brought to the Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, Jones said.