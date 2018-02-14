Ohio woman indicted after three dogs found dead in home

WLWT Staff Published:
Melissa Damico (Photo courtesy WLWT)

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, OH (WLWT) — A woman was indicted Wednesday after three dogs were found dead inside of a Butler County home.

Melissa Damico was indicted Wednesday on seven counts of cruelty to companion animals.

The incident stems from a Jan. 7 incident, in which three dogs were found dead and four severely malnourished, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

The county’s dog warden found the dogs in the 3700 block of Morganthaler Road in St. Clair Township, after responding to a welfare check on seven dogs.

Jones added that the three dogs – two pit bulls and a Chihuahua — died of neglect and cold weather.

Four Chihuahuas that survived were recovered from that property and brought to the Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton, Jones said.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s