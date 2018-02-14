Ouch: Parents of GOP Senate candidate max out donations to his democratic rival

Wisconsin Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson speaks with reporters Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Madison, Wis. Nicholson says he thinks his past as a Democrat will help him in the election because many Wisconsin voters have gone through a similar transformation. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The parents of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson have donated the maximum amount to the campaign of their son’s Democratic rival, Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Nicholson is in a primary battle against Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir, with the winner advancing to take on Baldwin in the fall.

Federal records show that Nicholson’s parents, Michael and Donna Nicholson, both gave $2,700 in December to Baldwin. Nicholson is a former Democrat, but his parents have a long history of donating to Democratic candidates. CNN first reported the donations to Baldwin.

Nicholson says in a statement that “My parents have a different worldview than I do, and it is not surprising that they would support a candidate like Tammy Baldwin who shares their perspective.”

Nicholson says he is a conservative by choice “not because I was born one.”

