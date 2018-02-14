Passengers Recall ‘Flight From Hell’ After 3-Year-Old Screamed for 8 Hours Straight

It was a transatlantic headache for passengers aboard a flight from Germany to the U.S. when a child would not stop screaming for eight hours.

The passengers described it as the flight from hell which featured nonstop screaming and fussing from a 3-year-old on board.

The mother of the child was overheard telling flight attendants that her son has “behavioral problems,” according to passengers.

Passenger Shane Townley captured parts of the August flight on video, which has recently come to light.

“She kind of looked like she was used to it,” he told Inside Edition of the boy’s mother’s disposition. “He was climbing the chairs. He would not let up. He was running up and down the aisles and there was nothing she could do.”

Before the plane even took off from Germany, the child’s mother could be heard asking a flight attendant to turn on the wi-fi so the child could be appeased with an iPad.

She was also heard pleading with the child saying, “Calm down, honey.”

“Everyone was kind of looking at each other like, ‘This is going to be a long flight,'” Townley added.

When the flight finally touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport, passengers were relieved.

Here are a few tips to take into consideration when bringing your child aboard an airplane.

Parenting expert Lyss Stern says it helps to have the child’s favorite book, snacks and toys, and have those items ready when it looks like they’re about to have a meltdown.

“You need to come on this plane prepared,” Stern told Inside Edition. “Passengers are going to get upset, but you need as a parent to actively prepare for this.”

She also suggested having their favorite songs or movies loaded on an iPad to keep them occupied for the flight.

