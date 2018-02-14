PHOTOS: Germany takes the win in Men’s Doubles Luge

The ‘Tobys’, a German team, took the doubles luge title at the Pyeongchang Games. They were the second-best team in the world all season, but showed up where it counts. Team USA took 10th place. The final luge competition is Feb. 15th at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Germany takes the win in Men’s Doubles Luge
Germany takes the win in Men’s Doubles Luge x
Latest Galleries
-
Team USA falls to Slovenia
-
Troopers seize nearly $200K worth of marijuana
-
Troopers seize nearly $200K worth of marijuana
-
PHOTOS: Erin Hamlin’s final race
-
PHOTOS: Shirtless Tongan
-
PHOTOS: Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un impersonators at Olympics
-
Best Images from the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics
-
Feb. 9th Figure Skating Pairs Event
-
Men’s Figure Skating Team Event carves the way for South Korea 2018 games
-
PHOTOS: Yogurt Recall