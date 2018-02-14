Police: Man posed as Speedway manager, stole money, lotto tickets and cigarettes

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police say a man posing as a Speedway manager helped himself to cash and items from a northeast Columbus store.

It happened around 4:45am January 4 at the Speedway at 1103 Morse Road in Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the man told employees he was a manager from another Speedway store and was there to assist their manager with inventory.

Police said he was in the store for around 35 minutes. During that time, police say he stole thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets, cash and cigarettes.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-2179 or email jbokemper@columbuspolice.org.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s