Police: Man posed as Speedway manager, stole money, lotto tickets and cigarettes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police say a man posing as a Speedway manager helped himself to cash and items from a northeast Columbus store.

It happened around 4:45am January 4 at the Speedway at 1103 Morse Road in Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the man told employees he was a manager from another Speedway store and was there to assist their manager with inventory.

Police said he was in the store for around 35 minutes. During that time, police say he stole thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets, cash and cigarettes.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-2179 or email jbokemper@columbuspolice.org.