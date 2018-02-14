Police searching for missing 4 year-old near Charleston

WCBD Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD) – Charleston police officers are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl on Johns Island.

Heidi Renae Todd disappeared just before 6pm on Tuesday.  Police officers, firefighters, the Coast Guard and other rescue units launched a search near her home on Sweetleaf Lane.  At one point, officers went door-to-door, knocking at neighboring homes in an attempt to find the girl.

Police later revealed that Heidi’s mother was taken to the hospital. Neighbors fear the woman was attacked. Police have not revealed any information about why the woman was hospitalized or what may have led to the child’s disappearance.

Officers say Heidi may be with a ‘skinny’ Hispanic male ranging in age from 25-30.

Charleston police have set up a 24-hour tip line for citizens to report any information about this case.  Please call (843) 619-6123 if you know anything about Heidi Todd’s disappearance.

