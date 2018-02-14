Pres. Trump breaks silence after defending ex-aide: ‘I am totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind’

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 14: U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd L) speaks during a meeting with congressional members at the Cabinet Room of the White House February 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump held a meeting with congressional members to discuss the infrastructure principles he had unveiled on Monday. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is breaking his silence after defending former aide Rob Porter, who was accused by his ex-wives of domestic abuse.

Trump says: “I am totally opposed to domestic violence and everybody here knows that.”

“It almost wouldn’t even have to be said,” he adds. “So now you hear it, but you all know it.”

Trump had praised Porter, the former staff secretary, Friday, and on Saturday appeared to cast doubt on the allegations on Twitter when he tweeted: “Peoples (sic) lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation.”

The White House’s handling of the Porter situation has ensnared senior West Wing officials, calling into question the decision-making and candor of chief of staff John Kelly and White House counsel Don McGahn.

