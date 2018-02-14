Schelling sets record as Swiss defeat Sweden

In a physical and penalty filled affair, Switzerland came out on top with a 2-1 victory over Sweden and will advance to play the fourth place team of Group A on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the women’s hockey tournament in PyeongChang.

With the win Florence Schelling surpassed Canada’s Kim St.Pierre Olympic record for most career wins in the tournament.

After a scoreless first period, Switzerland’s Alina Muller scored her Olympic-leading sixth goal on the power play at 13:51 of the middle frame.

The 19-year-old is only three goals shy of tying the Olympic record was set in the 2010 Winter Games by Canada’s Meghan Agosta and Switzerland’s Stephanie Marty.

Sweden’s lone goal of the game came at 7:35 of the third period when Anna Borqvist lit the lamp to knot the score, 1-1.

Pheobe Staenz secured the win for Switzerland with a power-play goal late in the third period. Muller also assisted on the play.

Switzerland outshot Sweden 47 to 34 and improved to 3-0-0 during the preliminary round.

It was the first time the two teams have met since a dramatic bronze-medal game in Sochi four years ago. Switzerland also came out on top then, bringing home the first hockey medal since 1948