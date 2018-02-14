Scott Baio-Nicole Eggert Legal Battle Heats Up as Another ‘Charles in Charge’ Co-Star Comes Forward With Harassment Claims

It’s an all-out war between Scott Baio and two of his former co-stars.

Nicole Eggert appeared at a news conference Wednesday with former Charles in Charge co-star Alexander Polinsky, who played her younger brother on the hit 80s show.

“This was supposed to be the best time of our life, it was a living nightmare,” she told reporters.

Polinksy is now also accusing Baio of sexual harassment and abuse. The 43-year-old actor spoke out alongside Eggert and attorney Lisa Bloom Wednesday, detailing the verbal, mental and physical abuse he claims he suffered at the hands of Baio.

“I was sexually harassed by Scott Baio and ultimately assaulted by him between the ages of 12 and 15 years old,” Polinksy said.

Now 43, the actor says the abuse started after he stumbled upon Baio with Eggert on his lap backstage

“I was so naive I innocently hopped on his lap expecting to hear a story about Fonzi or Happy Days or something awesome,” he said. “Scott Baio was a hero to me. I was 11 years old. Instead of telling us a story he immediately threw me off him and immediately called me f*****.”

Polinsky says things got worse.

“Scott told me of his sexually conquests with young girls and co-stars of the show,” he said. “At the same time [Baio] told me I was unloveable, defective and branding me with the most vulgar words for homosexuals that exist. Scott pulled down my pants in front of 100 people at the same time he laughed as he cut a hole in the canvas wall of my private dressing room and exposed his genitals to me.”

He also claims Baio once threw a cup of hot tea in his face.

Earlier this month, Eggert filed a police report, accusing Baio of sexually abusing her as a minor.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Eggert said that when she was 14, Baio warned her that both their lives would be ruined if she told anyone about their relationship. She later told Inside Edition that she believes she was “groomed by Scott Baio.”

Baio denies all of the allegations and said he will hold his own press conference later on Wednesday.



Baio’s spokesperson calls their claims “false allegations, misleading insinuations, and pure sleaze mongering.”

Polinsky and Eggert say they both want an apology from Baio.

“Child abuse takes many forms,” Bloom said. She added that the LAPD is now taking reports of all sexual assault incidents, regardless of when it happened, adding, “For little boys, child abuse can often mean homophobic slurs. Child abuse hurts, it deforms, it teaches children they are trash.

“Today is about rejecting all of that and it’s about standing up against child abuse.”

