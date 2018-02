COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Central Ohio K9 trainer is accepting donations on behalf of Officer Eric Joering’s K9 partner, Sam.

Mike Pennington, Sam’s former trainer, is the founder and CEO of Storm Dog K9 training.

According to Pennington, K9 Sam likes to play with:

Play Strong rubber bones or balls

Any rubber balls with rope

Tennis ball sticks with rope

KONGs

Solid rubber balls

Donations for Sam can be sent to:

Storm Dog Tactical

Att: K9 Sam

P.O.Box 1046

Sunbury, OH 43074-1046