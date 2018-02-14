VIDEO: Ohio Highway Patrol officers in helicopter find missing 9-year-old boy

TUSCARAWAS CO., OH (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol officers in a helicopter located a 9-year-old boy who ran away from home early Saturday morning in a wooded area of Tuscarawas County.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Department, Dover fire department, and state troopers had been searching for about eight hours, according to the Times Reporter. The boy was asleep on a snowy hillside when they found him.

The boy and his mother had argued about his behavior earlier that night, according to the Times Reporter.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell said the boy had dressed for the weather, but was cold and wet when they found him. The boy is expected to fully recover.