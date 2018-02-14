Watch: Harmony Project’s take on Everyday People

By Published: Updated:
It’s been fifty years since Sly and the Family Stone release Everyday people. The song may be half a century old but the message is just as relevant today as it was in 1968. So this year with 500 voices strong, Harmony Project is spreading love, acceptance and kindness this Valentine’s Day.
The choir is saying “Dear, Americans we may be different but we can live together.” After all, we are all everyday people.
Share the video using #DearAmericans #LiveTogether to spread love and kindness throughout central Ohio and beyond.
To learn more about Harmony Project visit https://www.harmonyproject.com/
Video Credit: Outsider Video & Motion Graphics
NBC4 is excited to be partnering with Harmony Project to bring you “A Year in Harmony” stay tuned for more on NBC4 Today.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s