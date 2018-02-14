Watch: Harmony Project’s take on Everyday People

It’s been fifty years since Sly and the Family Stone release Everyday people. The song may be half a century old but the message is just as relevant today as it was in 1968. So this year with 500 voices strong, Harmony Project is spreading love, acceptance and kindness this Valentine’s Day.

The choir is saying “Dear, Americans we may be different but we can live together.” After all, we are all everyday people.

Share the video using #DearAmericans #LiveTogether to spread love and kindness throughout central Ohio and beyond.

To learn more about Harmony Project visit https://www.harmonyproject.com/

Video Credit: Outsider Video & Motion Graphics

NBC4 is excited to be partnering with Harmony Project to bring you “A Year in Harmony” stay tuned for more on NBC4 Today.