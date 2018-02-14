Westerville running club honors fallen officers in unique way

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A running club in Westerville found a unique way to honor fallen officers Tony Morelli and Eric Joering.

The running club MRTT/SRTT (Moms Run This Town/She Runs This Town) announced that they would be holding a memorial run Wednesday morning to honor to fallen officers and support the community.

“We run early. We run late,” Kristen O’Connor said. “They’re always looking out for us and that’s why it’s personal for me because I know they’re taking care of us, keeping us safe.”

However, it was the route they ran that is really unique.

By taking carefully selected streets, making a couple of loops and doubling back, the club was able to spell “Thank You” with their running route.

Close to 100 people came out to the run, which started around 5am.

“Our end goal is just to know that the families are cared for,” said Beth Stanley. “For the families to know that they’re supported and to be encouraged to know that they’re loved and that we appreciate what their husbands, their dads, their friends did to protect us and to serve us on a daily basis.”