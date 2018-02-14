Westerville schools to cancel classes Friday due to funeral for fallen officers

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Westerville City Schools will cancel school on Friday, February 16 due to the funeral for Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli.

“We have remained in frequent contact with city officials as they finalize details for Friday’s funeral visitation, service, and procession throughout our community,” said Superintendent Dr. John Kellogg. “To respect the solemnity of the day’s events as our community honors its fallen heroes, we have confirmed that the timing of these activities, most notably the funeral procession, will severely hamper our ability to transport students to and from school in a timely manner.”

Activities and athletic events will still take place Friday evening.

“Officers Joering and Morelli were protectors and champions for the well-being of others,” Kellogg said. “In recognition of their public service and to honor their memory, I would encourage everyone to use Friday as a day to show support and respect for the first responders who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe.”