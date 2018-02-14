Women’s individual biathlon postponed because of wind

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Laura Dahlmeier

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The Olympic women’s individual biathlon has been postponed due to strong winds hitting the Alpensia Biathlon Center.

Forecasts are predicting gusts of more than 15 mph Wednesday night, making it difficult for competitors to shoot their rifles.

The event has been moved to Thursday, starting ahead of the men’s individual biathlon.

Wind has been a problem throughout the Pyeongchang Olympic Games. The women’s slalom was also canceled Wednesday and spectators were asked to evacuate the Olympic Park in the coastal city of Gangneung because it was so gusty. The men’s downhill and women’s giant slalom have also had to be postponed.

