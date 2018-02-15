Clerk shot during north Columbus drive-thru robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a man who shot an employee during a drive-thru robbery Monday.

It happened around 6:39pm Monday at the Circle Drive Thru at 1848 Tamarack Circle S.

According to Columbus police, a man entered the store and approached an employee. After speaking briefly with the employee, police said the suspect pulled a silver ‘Mac 10 or Tec 9 style handgun’ out of the front of his pants. The suspect pointed the gun at the employee and demanded money.

The employee then ran into the office and closed the door behind him. The suspect fired several shots through the door, striking another employee inside.

Police said the suspect kept firing as he backed out of the drive-thru.

The suspect was described as a black male in his mid-20s. He stood between 5’10” and 5’11” and weighed between 190 and 210 pounds. He had a mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red toboggan, faded blue jeans and black/red shoes.

The suspect was last seen fleeing in a blue Honda Fit.