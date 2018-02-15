Cubs All Want to Be Teacher’s Pet at This Panda Kindergarten

It’s panda-monium at this kindergarten!

The school for cubs in China’s Sichuan Province has snack time, gym class, recess and plenty of time to play with friends.

Footage shows the “students” climbing trees and ambling around their colorfully painted enclosure at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.

After all that hard work, the cubs snack on milk from a row of basins.

“We will change the amount of milk powder during different phases of the panda cubs’ growth, based on judgments of their weights and physical conditions,” said Song Haitao, a breeder at the panda kindergarten.

Each student is apparently vying to be teacher’s pet. Footage shows the cubs clinging to the breeders’ legs and refusing to let go.

“The panda cubs have developed a deep affection with us,” she added. “Sometimes when they heard us talking from far away, they would run closer to see if we are coming to them.”

RELATED STORIES



Smiling Giant Panda Photobombs Melania Trump During Visit to Beijing Zoo





Panda in Love with Showers Competes Against Dancing Gorilla in Love with ‘Flash Dance’





Zoo’s Giant Panda Loves Practicing Gymnastics — Even After Consistently Falling

