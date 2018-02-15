Day 6: The Shib sibs, pairs, and a crash course in sliding sports

On the latest episode of The Podium, Scott Hamilton examines the complicated relationships in figure skating and ice dancing pairs, specifically with Maia and Alex Shibutani, and reminisces about his own gold medal run.

After a brief introduction to a German pairs figure skating club, Lewis Johnson offers a crash course in the sliding sports (bobsled, luge, and skeleton), breaks down Chris Mazdzer’s silver medal journey, and shares why he recommends track athletes take a look at the Winter Olympics as well.

The Podium will publish daily episodes, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.

The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Art19, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.