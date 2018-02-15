Death penalty indictment filed for suspect in kidnapping, rape, and murder of Rachael Anderson

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Prosecutor says a death penalty indictment has been filed against 53-year-old Anthony Pardon, who is suspected of raping and killing 24-year-old Rachael Anderson.

Pardon, a registered sex offender, faces charges including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and rape. The indictment also includes a combination of several specifications, according to the prosecutor’s office: Felony murder (death penalty specifications), repeat attempted murder, sexually violent predator, and repeat violent offender specifications.

The repeat violent offender specifications in the indictment are based on a prior aggravated robbery, rape and attempted murder conviction from 1982, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Anderson, an aspiring funeral director, was found dead in the closet of her apartment the day after her 24th birthday.

She was nearing the end of her apprenticeship at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes at the time of her death. She was also on the verge of becoming the business’ first funeral director not from the Shaw family.