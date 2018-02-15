Feds announce new charges against alleged Ohio MS-13 members

COLUMBUS (AP) — The government has announced new charges including murder against alleged members and associates of the MS-13 gang in Ohio.

Prosecutors say a federal grand jury on Thursday charged 23 individuals in a racketeering conspiracy that includes five killings as well as attempted murder, extortion, money laundering, drug trafficking, assault and other charges.

Thursday’s indictment brings to 29 the number of alleged MS-13 gang members charged in central Ohio in recent months.

The charges include a killing in 2006 in Perry County and in Columbus in 2008, 2015 and 2016.

The government says El Salvador-based MS-13 consists chiefly of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Authorities say the gang has more than 10,000 members and associates operating in at least 40 states, including Ohio.