Haga wins gold, Bjorgen medals as Norway shines in women’s individual

For Norwegian cross-country skiing, Thursday will be a night of celebration.

Ragnhild Haga captured the gold medal and Marit Bjorgen took home the bronze medal as two Norwegians reached the podium in the women’s 10km individual at the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.

It was a four-skier podium, as Finland skier Krista Parmakoski finished with the same time as Bjorgen — 25 minutes, 32.4 seconds. Charlotte Kalla, of Sweden, earned her second medal of the 2018 PyeongChang Games with a silver.

Bjorgen’s bronze medal is her 12th career Olympic medal, moving her into a tie with fellow Norwegian skier Bjoern Daehlie for the most Olympic cross-country medals of all-time.

With one more medal, Bjorgen will tie Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen as the most decorated Winter Olympian ever. She’s already the most decorated female Winter Olympian.

Team USA remains without a medal in women’s cross-country skiing and their 42-year Olympic overall medal drought in the sport remains intact, but it was another impressive showing from Jessie Diggins.

Diggins placed in fifth place of the individual event, finishing in 25 minutes, 35.7 seconds.

Cross-country skiing gets right back at it Friday with the men’s 15km individual.