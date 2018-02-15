Hockey’s Three Stars from Day 6 at the Olympics

Three Stars Olympics Day 6

NBC Olympics staff will select three stars to spotlight special performers from each day’s competition.

 

FIRST STAR

Eeli Tolvanen, Finland: He couldn’t have asked for a better Olympic debut. Tolvanen was a key asset in Finland’s 5-2 win over Germany. The 18-year-old picked up three power-play points, including two gorgeous passes in PyeongChang Thursday. The Nashville Predators selected the Finnish forward with the 30th overall selection in the 2017 NHL draft. If Tolvanen and Miro Heiskanen are not intimidated by the big stage, Finland could be a strong contender for the gold medal.

 

SECOND STAR

Geneviève Lacasse, Canada: She was the third goalie to play for Canada in as many games but surprisingly got the nod to start in the showdown against the U.S. Stopping 44 shots, including a penalty shot, Lacasse held the Americans to one goal despite a barrage of shots in the 60-minute contest. After a stellar performance in her Olympic debut, it will be interesting to see who starts between the pipes for Canada moving forward. Lacasse certainly gave head coach Laura Schuler something to think about.

 

THIRD STAR

Rene Bourque, Canada: With 725 games of NHL experience, Bourque will be counted on be an offensive leader for the Canadians. No. 17 fulfilled expectations in the opening game, registering two goals and providing a screen on another in Canada’s 5-1 victory over the Swiss. The power forward was a force to be reckoned with in front of the net, scoring both of his goals from just outside the crease. 

 

