Jimmy Buffet announces two Ohio tour stops

(WCMH) – Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band will play in Ohio twice in the next five months.
The first stop in Ohio for the king of the Parrotheads will be May 27 at 8pm at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.
“We are excited to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band back to Blossom Music Center,” Blossom GM Ron Tynan said. “There is no better way to kick off the summer than with a Jimmy Buffett concert! This is a party you won’t want to miss!”
Buffet will also perform at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on July 10.
Tickets for both shows go on sale on February 23 at 10am.
PHOTOS: Jimmy Buffet
PHOTOS: Jimmy Buffet x
