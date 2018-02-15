Jimmy Buffet announces two Ohio tour stops

(WCMH) – Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band will play in Ohio twice in the next five months.

The first stop in Ohio for the king of the Parrotheads will be May 27 at 8pm at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.

“We are excited to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band back to Blossom Music Center,” Blossom GM Ron Tynan said. “There is no better way to kick off the summer than with a Jimmy Buffett concert! This is a party you won’t want to miss!”

Buffet will also perform at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on July 10.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on February 23 at 10am.

PHOTOS: Jimmy Buffet View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Universal Studios Hollywood toasted the arrival of Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant to Universal CityWalk, with an exciting performance by Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band on March 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Headliner James Taylor and Jimmy Buffett perform at WCBS-FM 101.1's Holiday in Brooklyn concert at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on December 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for CBS Radio) Jimmy Buffett performs On NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on July 29, 2016 in New York City. LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 09: Musician Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World" at Hollywood & Highland on June 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 08: Musician Jimmy Buffett speaks during "You Want Another Revolution" at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 14: Recording artist Jimmy Buffett (L) and general manager and head coach of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team David Van Sleet toast the crowd during the grand opening celebration for the Margaritaville Casino at Flamingo Las Vegas October 14, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The casino set the Guinness World Records title for largest gallon beverage with an 8,500-gallon, two-story Margarita named "Lucky Rita." (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Flamingo Las Vegas) GULF SHORES, AL - JULY 11: Musician Jimmy Buffett (L) performs onstage at Jimmy Buffett & Friends: Live from the Gulf Coast, a concert presented by CMT at on the beach on July 11, 2010 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) GULF SHORES, AL - JULY 11: (L-R) Musicians Jimmy Buffett, Jesse Winchester and Allen Toussaint perform onstage at Jimmy Buffett & Friends: Live from the Gulf Coast, a concert presented by CMT at on the beach on July 11, 2010 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Singer Neil Young, Lorne Michaels and Jimmy Buffett attend the Gala Benefit For Museum Of Natural History on November 16, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) 392181 06: Singer Jimmy Buffett performs on NBC''s "Today" show July 20, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)