Men’s Curling Night 3: Sweden runs away with win over Team USA

For the second night in a row the U.S. men’s curling team put themselves in a hole early and were unable to recover.

After giving up a five point end to Japan a night ago, the U.S. allowed Sweden to score four in the first end Thursday night, and two more in the fourth and eighth for a 10-4 win.

Sweden’s team, led by Skip Niklas Edin, scored a double takeout on their second to last throw in the first to put three red stones alone at the top of the house. Team USA Skip John Shuster tried to go around the cluster to the button, but threw too hard and went through the house, setting up an easy four points early.

Edin’s squad stole another point in the second after Shuster used the hammer to try to knock the only red stone out of the house and blank the end. But the throw wasn’t quite hard enough and Sweden’s stone sat clipped on the backside just enough to count.

The U.S. scored their first point in the third end, but allowed two more Swedish points in the fourth. Sweden led 7-2 at the midway point.

Shuster’s squad looked to try to mount a comeback by scoring two in the seventh, but Sweden responded with two of their own in the eighth, forcing the U.S. to concede the final two ends for the loss.

The U.S. falls to 1-2 in PyeongChang play. Sweden remains unbeaten at 3-0 overall.