Mugshot of Nikolas Cruz Released As Details on Florida School Shooting Suspect Emerge

The mugshot of suspected Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz has emerged as dark details of the teen’s life continue to emerge.

The 19-year-old reportedly posted threats to “shoot people with my AR-15” and “I wanna die Fighting killing s**t ton of people” among others to social media and YouTube comments prior to the attack, which left at least 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday.

According to CBS News, at least one student recognized Cruz from an Instagram photo in which he posed with a gun in front of his face.

The teen had previously been expelled from the high school for disciplinary reasons last school year, according to reports.

In November, his adoptive mother, Lynda Cruz, died of complications from pneumonia Nov. 1. Cruz had reportedly since been living with a friend’s family in Broward County.

Along with his mugshot, police released a list of charges against Cruz following his arrest: 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Cruz was booked after police escorted him from a hospital where he’d been treated for labored breathing he suffered during the time of his arrest.

Authorities say Cruz arrived to the school of about 3,000 students heavily armed before pulling the fire alarm in what cops reportedly believe was a bid to increase his kill count.

Students believed the school was conducting a fire drill until shots rang out. In the ensuing chaos, some students, teachers and employees took cover while others fled for their lives.

With seventeen people killed, Wednesday’s mass shooting ranks among the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

