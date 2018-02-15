Neighboring communities show support for Westerville officers

LEWIS CENTER, OH (WCMH) — The loss of the two fallen Westerville officers stretches beyond Westerville.

The Olentangy School District says the loss of Officers Tony Morelli and Eric Joering is affecting many in their district as well.

Students and staff at Olentangy Orange High School wore blue Thursday to show their support and respect for the Westerville officers who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep their community safe.

“Westerville is a neighboring community, and anytime you have a tragedy of this magnitude there’s a giant ripple effect,” said Principal Trond Smith.

The loss of the two officers affecting many people at this high school who previously worked in Westerville including Smith.

“I personally knew officer Morelli for 11 years and worked with him,” said Smith.

Smith taught in the Westerville city school district for several years. There, he met officer Morelli, who was working as a school resource officer.

“He was a constant presence at any one of those special duty events whether it was a dance or a football game or basketball game any bigger event that required that kind of duty and he always did it with a smile,“ said Smith.

To honor the two officers, Olentangy Orange will dedicate their basketball game against Westerville North to Morelli and Joering. They are asking everyone to wear blue.

They will collect monetary donations and hold a three-point shoot-out fundraiser at halftime of the game. All proceeds going to the official GoFundMe for the fallen officers.

“Being able to do this with north tomorrow night shows our support again in that environment and hopefully raise some money,” said Smith

The basketball game versus Westerville North is this Friday at 7:30 at Olentangy Orange High School.