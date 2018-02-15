Officer Joering’s oldest daughter remembers her ‘amazing’ dad, thanks community for support

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officer Eric Joering’s oldest daughter is opening up to NBC4 about her father’s life and death.

“I’m doing better,” said Savanah Jordan. “It helps to have family.”

Jordan, 20, said when she was younger, the two shared an apartment.

“We used to have little dance parties in the apartment,” she said. “I can’t remember the song, but there was one song and it would play on MTV all the time. I think it was by P!nk and dad loved it. He wouldn’t admit to it, but Dad loved it.”

Jordan referred to her father as an “amazing” dad.

“I remember one of the last times that I actually saw him and the girls,” she said. “We were playing UNO on the floor and just, he was a good dad.”

On Thursday, Jordan and several relatives attended a private visitation at the Hill Funeral Home.

They were led to and from the home of Joering’s parents by a police escort.

Jordan said she is thankful not only for the escort, but the entire community’s support as well.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “We are all very grateful for everything that they have done for us, for the girls and for the other officer and their family as well.”