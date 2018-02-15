Officials evacuating people in Belmont County after mudslide causes gas leak

POWHATAN, OH (WTRF) — Belmont County emergency management officials are gathering at Cat’s Run in the Powhatan Point area, according to WTRF.

Officials say there is a leak at an XTO well pad on Cat’s Run due to a mudslide, causing “free-flowing natural gas” in the area.

They are staging at the intersection of State Route 148 and Cat’s Run.

Belmont County EMA Director Dave Ivan says his team is on the scene, but they are too far away to describe exactly what is happening.

He says the area around the well is cordoned off.

Ivan said, “We’re evacuating people out of the area, and there’s smoke in the air.”

Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas urges anyone in the area to use extreme caution.