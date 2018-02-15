Ohio State Highway Patrol seizes $10k worth of heroin, crack, fentanyl during traffic stop

By Published:
(Ohio State Highway Patrol)

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a recent traffic stop resulted in the seizure of drugs worth more than $10,000.

The stop happened Tuesday along the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County.

According to troopers, a rented 2017 Infiniti with Georgia plates was pulled over for a registration violation. Troopers searched the car after smelling the odor of raw marijuana coming from the car.

During a pat down, troopers say both the driver and passenger voluntarily removed bags containing crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. The estimated value of the drugs is $10,980.

Tyron Adams, 23, and Kamarr James, 23, both of Detroit were arrested charged with possession and trafficking in drugs.

