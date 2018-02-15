Parkland School Shooting: Hero Coach Aaron Feis and Surviving Student’s Sister Jaime Guttenberg Among Victims ID’d

Authorities in Florida have begun releasing the heartbreaking list of victims’ names following Wednesday’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Among those shot dead when cops say 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz mowed down 17 people with an AR-15 rifle was a football coach who shielded students from gunfire, the beloved sister of a boy who managed to survive the shooting, a star swimmer and nearly a dozen others.

Aaron Feis

(GoFundMe)

The assistant football coach and security guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was among those killed Wednesday. Himself a graduate of the school back in 1999, Feis was a father and husband who reportedly used his own body to shield others from the gunfire that ultimately claimed his life.

Jaime Guttenberg

Student Jaime Guttenberg’s parents learned of their daughter’s tragic death and her father shared the news in a heartbreaking Facebook post. The Guttenbergs’ son, Jesse, was also student and survived the shooting.

“Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school,” the anguished dad wrote in the post. “We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family get’s through this. We appreciate all of the calls and messages and we apologize for not reacting to everyone individually. Jen and I will be figuring things out today and so we ask that you respect out privacy. We will be getting messages out later regarding visitation. Hugs to all and hold your children tight.”

Martin Duque

Freshman Martin Duque was only 14 years old when his life was tragically cut short in Wednesday’s shooting. His older brother shared the news in a tearful Instagram post early Thursday. “Words can not describe my pain. I love brother Martin you’ll be missed buddy. I know you’re in a better place. Duques forever man I love you junior!!! R.I.P Martin Duque!” the post read.

Alyssa Al Hadeff

Alyssa Al Hadeff was a 15-year-old freshman caught in Wednesday’s gunfire. Her cousin confirmed the tragic news on Facebook. “Many innocent souls were taken a few short hours ago. Among them we just got confirmation was my little cousin. My heart is broken… not sure what i can even say I am at a loss for words…” Ariella Del Quaglio wrote.

Nicholas Dworet

This is Nick Dworet. He is 17 years old and attends Stoneman Douglas High School. As of right now, he is missing. If anyone knows where he is please contact the police. His family and loved ones are looking for him. pic.twitter.com/YbR6iGeIeu — Laura Carolina (@lauriecarolinaa) February 15, 2018

Nicholas Dworet was a 17-year-old senior who’d recently accepted to the University of Indianapolis on a swimming scholarship. Andre Bailey, coach of TS Aquatics in Broward County, confirmed the sad news to IndyStar.com.

Scott Beigel

Teacher Scott Beigel, 35, is also believed to be among the victims. One student told reporters that Beigel heroically let students into his classroom and to safety before shutting the door, and was fatally struck by a bullet.

Luke Hoyer

Luke Hoyer has been confirmed dead by family members on Thursday, according to TampaBay.com. “Please pray for Luke Hoyer, he was a victim of the Florida shooting yesterday. We are very close family and this loss is unthinkable for my niece, Gena Stroud Hoyer as well as everyone in our families. Luke was my brother, Eddie and Janice Stroud’s grandson and Gena’s youngest son,” Mary Beth Stroud-Gibbs wrote on Facebook.

Chris Hixon

Hixon was the athletic director at the high school. His death was reportedly confirmed by family. He was among the first to be named as injured in the shooting Wednesday before news of his death broke Thursday. He was 49.

RIP Chris Hixon, 49, was Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s athletic director pic.twitter.com/hEbSRYpgu9 — Ibeleeve (@IbeleeveInUSA) February 15, 2018

Gina Montalto

Gina Montalto, a member of the school’s color guard, was also killed. Her death was confirmed by her color guard instructor, Manuel Miranda, according to TampaBay.com. “My heart is broken into pieces. I will forever remember you my sweet angel,” Miranda said in a social media post.

Meadow Pollack

Meadow Pollack, 18, was named among the 17 victims on Thursday, according to the Palm Beach Post. Her parents desperately clung to hope that she’d be identified, alive, on Wednesday before learning the grim news. Meadow planned to attend Lynn University next year.

Joaquin Oliver

Joaquin Oliver was born in Venezuela before being brought to the U.S. at age 3. He has just become an American citizen in January 2017, according to TampaBay.com. His Instagram account was flooded with tributes following news of his death.

Alaina Petty

Fourteen-year-old Alaina Petty was also among the dead, according to loved ones. “My Great Niece, Alaina Petty age 14, was killed yesterday in the shooting at Parkland High School. There are no hashtags for moments like this, only sadness. Please lift up the family of Ryan and Kelly McMahon Petty in prayer. Our hearts are with them and all the families touched by this tragedy,” Claudette McMahon Joshi wrote on Facebook Thursday.

Cara Loughran

The death of Cara Loughran, 18, was confirmed on social media by a neighbor, the Sun-Sentinel reports. “It is with a heavy heart and much regret that I write these words,” the neighbor wrote. “Our next-door neighbor’s daughter was one of the lives taken too soon by a senseless act of violence at Stoneman Douglas High School. RIP Cara, and fly with the angels. You will be greatly missed, and we will always love you and celebrate your beautiful life.”

Alex Schachter

Alex Schachter, 14, a member of the school marching band, was gunned down Wednesday. The freshman attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas with his brother, who survived the shooting, according to The New York Times.

Carmen Schentrup

Carmen Schentrup was a 2017 National Merit Scholar semifinalist. Family and friends confirmed her death on social media. “Rest In Peace Carmen Schentrup, your family is forever in my thoughts and prayers. I’m so sorry,” wrote @pranatishah on Twitter.

Peter Wang

Fifteen-year-old Peter Wang was last seen holding a door open so other people could escape, according to his cousin, Aaron Chen. Chen reportedly told First Coast News his cousin was among the victims.

