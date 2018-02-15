COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio barbecue joint Ray Ray’s Hog Pit will offer free pulled pork BBQ sandwiches this weekend, with a suggested donation going to the families of fallen Westerville officers Joering and Morelli.

The company made the announcement on Facebook Thursday. Ray Ray’s suggests a donation be made to the Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, who will work with the families.

The offer is valid all weekend at all three Ray Ray’s locations (Clintonville, Franklinton, and Westerville).

