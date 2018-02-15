Route of processional for fallen Westerville officers released

By Published: Updated:

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The city of Westerville has released the route for the processional following the funeral for officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli.

(Photo courtesy City of Westerville)

The procession is scheduled to start after the funeral on S. State Street, south to E. Schrock Road, north on Otterbein

 

Avenue, then east on Walnut Street, north on Spring Road and then east on County Line Road.

The bodies of Officer Morelli and Officer Joering will arrive at the church at 9:30am Friday, February 16.

A public viewing will take place from 10am through 12:30pm at the church.

County Line Road will be closed between Thompson and State Street during the funeral.

The funeral service and police ceremonials and honors will take place from 1pm through 3pm.

The St. Paul School will be closed Friday to accommodate the funeral. Several school and church activities will be canceled or rescheduled.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s