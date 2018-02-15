Route of processional for fallen Westerville officers released

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The city of Westerville has released the route for the processional following the funeral for officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli.

The procession is scheduled to start after the funeral on S. State Street, south to E. Schrock Road, north on Otterbein

Avenue, then east on Walnut Street, north on Spring Road and then east on County Line Road.

The bodies of Officer Morelli and Officer Joering will arrive at the church at 9:30am Friday, February 16.

A public viewing will take place from 10am through 12:30pm at the church.

County Line Road will be closed between Thompson and State Street during the funeral.

The funeral service and police ceremonials and honors will take place from 1pm through 3pm.

The St. Paul School will be closed Friday to accommodate the funeral. Several school and church activities will be canceled or rescheduled.