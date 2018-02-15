Smashing Pumpkins announce reunion tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a 36-city reunion tour that features a stop in Columbus.

The “Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour” is the band’s first tour in nearly 20 years, and will feature original band members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha.

“Some 30 years ago, as The Smashing Pumpkins, James Iha and I began a musical journey in the cramped rear bedroom of my Father’s house. And so it’s magic to me that we’re able to coalesce once more around the incredible Jimmy Chamberlin, to celebrate those songs we’ve made together,” shared Corgan.

The tour is scheduled to stop in Columbus, August 11, at the Schottenstein Center. Tickets will go on sale February 23, at 11am.

The tour kicks off July 12, in Glendale, Arizona.