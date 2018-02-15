Spirit Airlines begin services from John Glenn Airport

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Spirit Airlines has officially begun flying from John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Spirit Airlines announced in November it would start flying from John Glenn Columbus International Airport, beginning Feb. 15.

The first flight took off Thursday morning, heading to Orlando.

Daily nonstop destinations from Columbus include Las Vegas, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, while seasonal destinations include New Orleans, Myrtle Beach, Tampa and Fort Myers.

Flights to Myrtle Beach and New Orleans will begin March 22, 2018 and will run three and four times a week.

Spirit Airlines, known for low airfare costs, offers unbundled perks during flights and charges only for options you chose like bags, seat assignment and refreshments.