Well, at least OAR finally scores but nothing else goes right

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Olympics: Ice Hockey-Women Team Group A - RUS-FIN

Well, at least the Olympic Atheltes from Russia finally scored.

After being shutout in their first two games, and going 44 scoreless minutes vs. Finland, Anna Shokhina broke through for OAR’s first goal of the tournament.

But that was the only excitement for OAR (0-3 in group play), as Finland (1-2) coasted to a 5-1 win to wrap up group play.

Finland thoroughly dominated from start to finish scoring on three of four powerplays, while outshooting the Russians, 37-25.

Michelle Karvinen got things started, scoring two power-play goals; a one-time blast from the point late in the first period, followed up by a power-play tap-in 20 seconds into the second period.

Forty-four year old Riikka Valila capped off the rout with a beautiful goal, dancing past a Russian defender before deking goalie Nadezhda Morozova and potting the backhand shot for Finland’s third goal. It was Valila’s second goal of the tournament.

 

Not to be outdone, Petra Nieminen tallied a wonderful goal of her own in the third, deking her way to an easy goal to make it 5-1.

Finland will play Sweden – 2-1 and the 2-seed from Group B — in the quarterfinals.

OAR will play Switzerland — 3-0 and the top seed from Group B — in the quarterfinals.

