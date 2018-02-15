Westerville businesses donating blue beer proceeds to slain officer’s families

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — As a community mourns two Westerville police officers killed in the line of duty last Saturday, monetary support for their families continues to pour in.

An uptown Westerville business has come up with a unique way of helping the officer’s families.

“I like everyone else was trying to figure out what I could do besides donate money, it is just too impersonal,” said Jim Downing, owner of Buckeye BrewCraft on State Street in Uptown Westerville.

His business and Zaftig Brewing on the border of Westerville are donating all the proceeds from a home brewing competition to Officers Tony Morelli and Eric Joering’s families.

“We want to rename the winning beer as Westerville Blue,” Downing said. Blue is a color used by officers to show respect for those killed in the line of duty and those who continue to protect and serve.

“You know, having the community come together and heal a little bit here as well is the intentions of this, over hopefully some good times and great stories, all to benefit a great cause,” said Jim Gokenbach, Co-owner of Zaftig Brewing on Huntley Road.

All supplies and labor are being provided by the businesses and their suppliers.

“Money is never going to heal the wounds that these families have incurred but hopefully this will lighten the burden a little,” said Gokenbach.

The winning home-brew beer entry will be selected by judges on March 15th and Westerville Blue will be released four to six weeks after that.

Zaftig Brewing has a tap room where Westerville Blue can be sampled in late April or May. A large batch of Blue is expected to be around 10 barrels or 300 gallons of beer, Gokenbach said.