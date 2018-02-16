Cavs owner’s son undergoes successful brain surgery

Published:
FILE - In this May 21, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert congratulates his son, Nick Gilbert, after the team won the NBA basketball draft lottery in New York. Nick Gilbert will undergo major brain surgery this week. A team spokesman said the 21-year-old Michigan State student will have the operation in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says his son Nick survived eight hours of brain surgery.

Gilbert posted on Twitter that 21-year-old Nick was recovering after the operation on a tumor. The younger Gilbert was born with neurofibromatosis, a genetic nerve disorder that causes tumors to grow anywhere in the body.

Dan Gilbert said Nick’s first question after the surgery was whether the Cavaliers won in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. The Cavs defeated the Thunder 120-112 in their final game before the All-Star break.

Before that game, Cleveland’s players and coaches sent Nick a video wishing him well.

Wearing a bow tie and rimmed glasses, Nick Gilbert endeared himself to Cleveland fans with his quick wit at the 2011 NBA lottery. The team won the No. 1 overall pick, a selection the Cavs used to pick All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.

