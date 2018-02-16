College named for John Glenn will honor widow Annie’s 98th birthday

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2017, file photo, Annie Glenn, widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn, speaks to a staff member of the Ohio State University John Glenn College of Public Affairs at a party for her 97th birthday, which is Friday, in Columbus, Ohio. Admirers of Glenn will be able to watch a videotaped 98th birthday tribute to her online and leave the widow of astronaut John Glenn well wishes. A spokesman for the college of public affairs said faculty and staff will tape the greeting Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at a private birthday celebration in her honor. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Admirers of Annie Glenn will be able to watch a videotaped 98th birthday tribute to her online and leave the widow of astronaut John Glenn well wishes.

A spokesman for the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at Ohio State University says faculty and staff will tape the greeting Friday at a private birthday celebration in her honor.

Spokesman Hank Wilson says Annie Glenn is in good health but is not expected to attend.

The college will post the video on its Facebook page on her birthday, which is Saturday. The date falls three days before the anniversary of John Glenn’s famous flight. He became the first American to orbit Earth on Feb. 20, 1962.

John Glenn died in 2016 at the age of 95.

