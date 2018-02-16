Police, BCI rule Columbus officers acted within division policy in shooting death of Henry Green

Henry Green

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations determined two Columbus officers acted within division policy in a shooting that killed 23-year-old Henry Green.

Columbus Police said on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 that the BCI and police reviewed the shooting and determined Officer Jason Bare and former Officer Zach Rosen’s actions were within CPD policy.

Bare and Rosen were working plain-clothes detail the night of the shooting, June 6, 2016.

Police say Green, who was black, ignored commands to drop his gun during the shooting by the officers, who are both white.

Green’s family and a friend walking with him say Columbus police didn’t identify themselves when they began yelling at Green.

 

 

