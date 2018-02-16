Danville Police pay their respects to fallen Westerville officers

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Police departments from all over the state and country have come to Westerville to pay their respects to fallen officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering.

Some of these departments have experienced their own tragic line of duty deaths.

Danville, Ohio Lt. Mark Perkins knows the pain of losing an officer all too well after Ofc. Thomas Cottrell was killed.

“It was just over two years ago that we lost an officer in Danville, Ohio and they don’t get any easier to come these funerals and the services,” said Lt. Perkins.

He said the community helps officers heal and move forward.

“Westerville’s got it right. All these guys need, they just need a hug from their community and respect and let these two men that died here, let them have dignity and honor and they’ve done that,” said Lt. Perkins.

He said they also brought their K9s to show respect to Ofc. Joering’s partner, K9 Sam.

“As the saying goes the dog is a man’s best friend, but they really are. They’re in tune with us,” said Lt. Perkins. “Today, my dog Reza, Reza knows something’s not right. She’s nervous and upset because she knows I’m nervous and upset and they deserve to be a part of this ceremony. They’re every bit as involved with law enforcement as we are.”

He wants the families of these two fallen officers to know, they will always be here to support them.

“We love them and I hope that they feel comfort,” said Lt. Perkins.