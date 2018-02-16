Did Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Split Over Where They Should Live?

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced they have separated after two years of marriage.

Aniston is currently in her $21 million Bel-Air mansion in California. She is said to feel more comfortable in Los Angeles where she can enjoy privacy as well as the state’s weather.

For months, Theroux has been living in his West Village apartment in Manhattan, N.Y.

The couple tried living in New York City but Aniston reportedly couldn’t adjust to the lifestyle and constant attention by paparazzi.

Neighbors reportedly grew angry over the attention. The final straw reportedly came when Theroux found his motorcycle covered in slices of bologna. Aniston is said to have blamed a neighbor and moved back to Los Angeles.

The couple reportedly made a last ditch effort to save their marriage during their annual vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over New Year’s.

The couple announced their separation in a statement Thursday.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” the couple said. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

The couple first met in 2011 while working on the film Wanderlust and began dating shortly after. They were engaged in 2012 and were married in secret in 2015 in the backyard of Aniston’s Bel-Air mansion.

Since the relationship started, they have been the subject of numerous tabloid headlines. They addressed these in the statement announcing their separation.

“Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another,” they said Thursday.

