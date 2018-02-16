Eight National Drink Wine Day deals in central Ohio

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — It’s finally Friday and you know what that means…it’s time for your Friday Freebies!

Sunday is National Drink Wine Day, and if that isn’t reason enough to celebrate, we’ve got you covered when it comes to deals on wine, wine tastings and winery tours this weekend. Here are all the places you can get your vino on for cheap.

Events in central Ohio:

5 after 5 wine tasting at Whole Foods Market

Stop by Whole Foods Market for their weekly 5 after 5 wine tasting. For just $5, you’ll get five wines to start your weekend off right. Whole Foods has locations in Dublin, Easton and Upper Arlington.

TGIF wine tasting and free winery tours at Camelot Cellars

Get your weekend started Friday night with the $10 for 10 wine tasting at Camelot Cellars. For just $10, Camelot staff will choose 10 wines from more than 60 handcrafted vinos for you to try. Can’t make it out Friday night? Camelot will also be offering free winery tours on Saturday starting at 2:30pm.

Wine-in’ at the Westin

Head over to The Westin Columbus on Saturday at 2pm for a 20 for $20 wine tasting. Your $20 will cover 20 wines and small bites. Plus wine experts will be on hand to answer all of your questions. Please reserve your spot ahead of time by calling 614-228-3800.

Free winery tour at RockSide Winery

Visit RockSide Winery on Saturday afternoon for a free informative winery tour. You can enjoy a glass of vino as you walk through the production facility and learn about the history of RockSide and the wine making process. Space is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot.

Free winery tour at the oldest winery in central Ohio

Stop by Wyandotte Winery on Saturday and learn about the history behind central Ohio’s first and oldest winery. Afterwards, stay for a wine tasting and a hot pressed Panini. Reserve your spot here.

Other ways to save on wine:

Don’t feel like going out? Don’t worry — you can still save on wine from the comfort of your home. Here are three online deals you won’t want to miss.

Total Wine

Take 15% off wines priced $9.99 or higher with this promo code.

Wine.com

Save 10% on your first order or when you order six or more bottles of wine from Wine.com with these promo codes.

The Wine Spies

Take 15% off your order plus get free shipping with the purchase of six or more bottles from The Wine Spies with these coupons.

NBC4 is always looking for local deals to share in our Friday Freebies articles. If you have a promotion or discount you’d like to share, please send an email to rgribble@wcmh.com.