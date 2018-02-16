Esmee Visser wins women’s 5000m

Esmee Visser continues the Netherlands’ speed skating dominance winning the 5000m. Visser broke her personal record by over six seconds in the win.

PyeongChang is the 22-year old’s first Olympics. and she now joins the likes of Ireen Wuest as one of the Netherlands’ youngest speed skating gold medalists.

The Dutch have now taken 6 of 7 speed skating gold medals.

Following Visser, were Martina Sablikova (CZE) and Natalia Voronina (OAR).

Sablikova had been unstoppable in the 5000m since 2007, winning two Olympic gold medals and nine world championships during that span.

Sablikova missed out on becoming the third-ever speed skater to win three straight gold medals in an event, but with six Olympic medals is now tied for the disticntion of the Czech Republics most decorated Olympian.

Voronina is the first Olympic Athlete from Russia to win a medal in speed skating.

Annouk van der Weijden (NED) set the pace early with a 6:54.17 in the first pair of the event, but would tragically miss out on bronze by .19 of a second.

“It was a personal best, which is always good. Now I have to wait and see what it is worth,” van der Weijden said following her race.

At 45 years and 359 days old, five-time gold medlaist Claudia Pechstein (GER) showed signs of her age finishing in eighth.

Carlijn Schoutens (USA) completed a time of 7:13.28. The PyeongChang Games will serve as a learning experience for the 23-year old who concluded her Olympic participation today after competing in the 3000m as well.