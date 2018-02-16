FBI ‘Deeply Regrets’ Failing to Investigate Tip About Nikolas Cruz

The FBI has admitted they were warned about the alleged Florida gunman six weeks ago — but failed to act.

On Jan. 5, the FBI received a tip from someone close to 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz that he might be planning a school shooting.

The person called the FBI tip line and gave information about Cruz’s gun ownership, his “desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting,” the FBI said in a statement.

“The information was not provided to the Miami Field Office, and no further investigation was conducted at that time,” the statement said.

The admission by the FBI has left families in Florida reeling.

FBI Director Christopher Wray apologized to the family.

“We deeply regret the additional pain this causes all those affected by this horrific tragedy. All of the men and women of the FBI are dedicated to keeping the American people safe, and are relentlessly committed to improving all that we do and how we do it,” he said in a statement.

Wray said the bureau is still investigating what happened.

“I am committed to getting to the bottom of what happened in this particular matter, as well as reviewing our processes for responding to information that we receive from the public,” he said.

RELATED STORIES



Students, Parents Honor the Lives Lost During Vigil for 17 Florida School Shooting Victims





Parkland School Shooting Suspect: Portrait of an Angry Young Man With an AR-15





Mom Texted Daughter During Florida School Shooting: ‘You Are Not Going to Die!’

