Florida Attack Timeline: How Nikolas Cruz Killed 17 Students Before Going to McDonald’s

A timeline of how the Florida high school shooting unfolded is coming to light.

Former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, allegedly took an Uber to Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland Wednesday, arriving at 2:19 p.m. He made his way into the east building of the school compound, where he was spotted by freshman Chris McKenna.

“He started to take the bullets and load the gun,” McKenna said. “I froze. He then said to me, ‘Get out of here. This is gonna start getting messy.’”

McKenna said that Cruz took the gun out of a case and loaded it in the stairwell.

As for why the gunman spared his life, McKenna said, “I don’t think he was fully loaded yet. I don’t think his bullets were in.”

McKenna ran for his life.

Moments later, at 2:21 p.m., the shooting spree began.

Cruz allegedly fired into four classrooms on the first floor. He then made his way to the second and third floors within a matter of minutes.

At 2:28 p.m., he dropped his weapon and ran down the stairs, fleeing the school by blending in with students who were running for their lives. He was wearing a burgundy Junior ROTC shirt, knowing that students in the program wore the same shirts on Wednesdays.

The gunman then followed some of the students to a local Subway restaurant inside a Walmart.

After leaving the Walmart, he walked along a busy sidewalk. Around 3 p.m., he stopped at a McDonald’s and ordered a sandwich. He sat down, ate his meal and then headed home.

At 3:41 p.m., Cruz was spotted by a police officer who heard the description of the suspect over his radio.

Landscape gardener Scott Baker recorded the moment Cruz was taken into custody on his cellphone.

“I was the first one on the scene,” he told Inside Edition.

Cruz was taken into custody and faces 17 charges of premeditated murder.

The first funerals were held Friday, just two days after the shooting. Meadow Pollack, 18, and Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, were laid to rest.

Alhadeff’s mother, Lori, has become the face of the grief of the community.

“Action! We need it now! These kids need safety now!” she said in an emotional plea to President Trump during a CNN interview.

The citizens of Parkland, Fla., gathered for an emotional vigil Thursday night. The high school’s most famous graduate, Anthony Rizzo, a pitcher with the Chicago Cubs, told the people in the town that they are not alone in their grief.

“The country grieves with you,” he said.

RELATED STORIES



Students, Parents Honor the Lives Lost During Vigil for 17 Florida School Shooting Victims





Parkland School Shooting Suspect: Portrait of an Angry Young Man With an AR-15





What To Do If a Gunman Enters Your School

