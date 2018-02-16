Former Playboy Model Karen McDougal Claims She Had 9-Month Affair With Trump: Report

A former Playboy model is at the center of a new White House storm after alleging she had an affair in an old handwritten document that has just come to light.

Karen McDougal met Trump when The Apprentice was shooting at the Playboy Mansion in 2006, according to a story in the New Yorker magazine.

Trump had been married to Melania for less than two years.

According to the story, he and McDougal later had a dinner date in a private bungalow at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

“We talked for a couple hours,” the eight-page document says. “Then, it was ‘on!’ we got naked + had sex.”

That was the beginning of a consensual nine-month affair, according to The New Yorker.

McDougal reportedly ended the affair with Trump in April 2007, according to The New Yorker.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that three months before the presidential election, McDougal was paid $150,000 for exclusive rights to her story by The National Enquirer, which never ran it. The executive who runs the Enquirer is reportedly a long-time friend of Trump.

Ronan Farrow, who wrote the New Yorker story, says McDougal now feels she is gagged by her deal with the Enquirer.

“She feels she was trapped into an exploitative contract that bound her to silence, and that’s something that she finds very frustrating,” Farrow told Good Morning America Friday. “She was sort of backed into a situation where she feared the story was going to leak and she signed this deal after pitching it in several places. She, I think, readily admits that she consented to that deal, but feels now the heavy burden of silence.”

A spokesman for Trump says the report “is an old story that is just more fake news. The president says he never had a relationship with McDougal.”

RELATED STORIES



Did Melania Really Swat Trump’s Hand Away?





What Does Melania Trump’s Body Language at State of the Union Address Reveal?





Melania Trump Seen Taking a Spa Day in Florida Ahead of President’s State of the Union Address

